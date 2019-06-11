UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 11

Noticias de Mercados
    June 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8 points at
7,384 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * BRITISH ELECTIONS: A host of candidates to replace Theresa May as British prime
minister launched their campaigns on Monday promising to solve the turmoil of Brexit and
taking shots at frontrunner Boris Johnson.
    * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell on Monday shipped the long-awaited first cargo of
liquefied natural gas from its massive Prelude floating LNG plant off northwest Australia,
sealing the nation's position as the world's top exporter of the fuel.
    * SAGA: Insurance and travel company Saga Plc is expected to announce a
partnership with Goldman Sachs' savings arm Marcus on Tuesday, according to The
Telegraph.
    * BP: Senegal's justice ministry asked prosecutors on Monday to launch an inquiry into
the country's energy contracts after a report alleged that the president's brother was
involved in fraud related to two offshore gas blocks being developed by BP.

    * OIL: Oil prices fell more than 1% on Monday as U.S.-China trade tensions continued to
threaten demand for crude and as major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia had yet to agree
on extending an output-cutting deal.
    * GOLD: Gold held steady on Tuesday after posting its biggest one-day percentage fall
in two months in the previous session, as Washington's fresh trade threats against China
eclipsed investor optimism spurred by a U.S.-Mexico deal.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.6% higher on Monday as a U.S.-Mexico deal to avert
proposed tariffs lifted global markets.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 RWS Holdings                   Half Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Motorpoint Group               Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 QUIZ                           Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Augmentum Fintech              Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 CML Microsystems               Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Bellway                        Trading Statement Release
 IG Design Group                Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Halma                          Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 
 (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru)
