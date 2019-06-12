UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 12

June 12 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 18 points at 7,381 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * HSBC: HSBC Holdings said that its branches near the site of protests in Hong Kong will be closed until further notice. * BORIS JOHNSON: Boris Johnson, the favourite to succeed British Prime Minister Theresa May, was criticised on Tuesday by rivals who said the former foreign minister was avoiding public scrutiny in the contest. * BREXIT: The stalled EU-UK divorce treaty will not change with the arrival of a new prime minister in London, the outgoing head of the European Union's executive said on Tuesday. * WOODFORD: Neil Woodford is at risk of being kicked off the listed investment trust that bears his name, Financial Times reported on Tuesday. * OIL: Oil prices fell more than 1% on Wednesday, weighed down by a weaker oil demand outlook and a rise in U.S. crude inventories despite growing expectations of ongoing OPEC-led supply cuts. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.3% higher on Tuesday as mining stocks gained after Beijing took steps to increase local government spending and boost China's economy. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Ramsdens Holdings PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Elektron Technology PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Norcros PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Enteq Upstream PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Boohoo Group PLC Trading Statement Release British American Tobacco PLC Pre-close Trading Statement Release MHP SE Q1 2019 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru)