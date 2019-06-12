Noticias de Mercados
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 12

    June 12 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 18 points at 7,381 points
on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * HSBC: HSBC Holdings said that its branches near the site of protests in Hong Kong will be
closed until further notice.
    * BORIS JOHNSON: Boris Johnson, the favourite to succeed British Prime Minister Theresa May, was
criticised on Tuesday by rivals who said the former foreign minister was avoiding public scrutiny in the
contest.
    * BREXIT: The stalled EU-UK divorce treaty will not change with the arrival of a new prime minister
in London, the outgoing head of the European Union's executive said on Tuesday.
    * WOODFORD: Neil Woodford is at risk of being kicked off the listed investment trust that bears his
name, Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell more than 1% on Wednesday, weighed down by a weaker oil demand outlook and a
rise in U.S. crude inventories despite growing expectations of ongoing OPEC-led supply cuts.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.3% higher on Tuesday as mining stocks gained after Beijing took
steps to increase local government spending and boost China's economy.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Ramsdens Holdings PLC                    Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Elektron Technology PLC                  Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Norcros PLC                              Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Enteq Upstream PLC                       Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Boohoo Group PLC                         Trading Statement Release
 British American Tobacco PLC             Pre-close Trading Statement Release
 MHP SE                                   Q1 2019 Earnings Release
 
       
 (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru)
