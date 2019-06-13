UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 13

June 13 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 17 points at 7,350 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * GLENCORE: Mining and trading giant Glencore has put its oilfields in Chad up for sale, three sources familiar with the matter said, in a retreat from its foray into oil production following asset writedowns over the past decade. * ARCADIA: Philip Green's Topshop-to-Dorothy Perkins fashion empire staved off a collapse into administration on Wednesday as creditors approved his sweetened restructuring plan. * BREXIT: Prince Andrew, the second son of Queen Elizabeth, said on Wednesday he saw no reason why British businesses could not survive Brexit and the recent visit of U.S. President Donald Trump had shown him the issue would also not effect U.S. relations. * OIL: Oil prices tumbled 4% on Wednesday to their lowest settlements in nearly five months, weakened by another unexpected rise in U.S. crude stockpiles and by a dimming outlook for global oil demand. * EX-DIVS: 3i Group, NMC Health, Persimmon, Severn Trent, WPP Plc will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 4.54 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.4% lower on Wednesday as the latest salvoes in the U.S.-Chinese trade dispute kept investors on edge and weak demand outlook knocked oil shares. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Tesco PLC Q1 2020 Trading Statement Release Volex PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Record PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings Release PZ Cussons PLC Trading Statement Release DS Smith PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Majestic Wine PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru)