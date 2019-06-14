Noticias de Mercados
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 14

    June 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12
points at 7,381 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * SHELL: Mexico's oil regulator on Thursday approved exploration plans for
four deepwater areas operated by Royal Dutch Shell, after it gave the
green light to five others earlier this week, committing the oil major to invest
at least $791 million.
    * KIER: British contractor Kier Group is planning to sell its
housebuilding unit and has sounded out advisers about the potential sale,
according to The Times.
    * TANKER ATTACKS: The British government agrees with the United States that
Iran was behind the suspected attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, a
BBC reporter wrote on Twitter.
    * OIL: Oil rose for a second day on Friday, extending sharp gains following
attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman that stoked concerns of reduced
crude flows through one of the world's key shipping routes.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.4% lower on Thursday as Boris Johnson, a
prominent Brexiteer, emerged as the clear favourite to succeed Theresa May as
Prime Minister after the first round of a ballot of Conservative lawmakers.

