UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 14

June 14 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,381 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures nearly flat ahead of the cash market open.

* SHELL: Britain’s energy regulator on Friday ordered Shell’s utility business to refund and compensate around 12,000 customer accounts it overcharged on default tariffs when the price cap was introduced earlier this year.

* STHREE: Recruiter SThree Plc posted a 9% rise in half year net fees on Friday, bolstered by strong international hiring as it battles a slowdown at home.

* SHELL: Mexico’s oil regulator on Thursday approved exploration plans for four deepwater areas operated by Royal Dutch Shell, after it gave the green light to five others earlier this week, committing the oil major to invest at least $791 million.

* KIER: British contractor Kier Group is planning to sell its housebuilding unit and has sounded out advisers about the potential sale, according to The Times.

* TANKER ATTACKS: The British government agrees with the United States that Iran was behind the suspected attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, a BBC reporter wrote on Twitter.

* OIL: Oil rose for a second day on Friday, extending sharp gains following attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman that stoked concerns of reduced crude flows through one of the world’s key shipping routes.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.4% lower on Thursday as Boris Johnson, a prominent Brexiteer, emerged as the clear favourite to succeed Theresa May as Prime Minister after the first round of a ballot of Conservative lawmakers.

