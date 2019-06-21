UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 21

June 21 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 20 points lower at 7,404 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * GOLD: Gold prices climbed to a near six-year high on Friday after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated earlier this week that it could cut interest rates as early as July, prompting a sharp fall in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields. * OIL: Oil prices rose on Friday, with Brent crude heading for its first weekly gain in five weeks on tensions in the Middle East after Iran shot down a U.S. military drone and on hopes for a drop in U.S. interest rates that may stimulate global growth. * The UK blue chip index rose 0.3% on Thursday on growing hopes of more central bank stimulus after the Bank of England cut its growth forecast and the U.S. Federal Reserve flagged interest rate cuts, though cruise operator Carnival slid after lowering its profit target. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)