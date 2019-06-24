UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 24

Noticias de Mercados
    June 24 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 16
points lower at 7,392 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.    
    * WOODFORD: Trading in Neil Woodford's 3.7 billion pounds ($4.69 billion)
Equity Income Fund may not be reopened swiftly after it was suspended on June 3
because of the illiquid assets it holds.
    * BARCLAYS: Former Barclays CEO John Varley was acquitted of fraud
charges on Friday after senior judges said there was insufficient evidence
against him in a case about Qatari cash injections that saved the bank from a
state bailout in 2008.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.2% lower on Friday, driven by the
potential for supply disruptions due to tensions in the Middle East were not
enough to offset general gloom about a threatened U.S.-Iran military standoff.

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Polar Capital Holdings Plc             FY Earnings release
 Porvair Plc                            HY Earnings release
 D4t4 Solutions Plc                     FY Earnings release
 Cake Box Holdings Plc                  FY Earnings release
        
 (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)
