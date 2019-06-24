UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 24

June 24 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 16 points lower at 7,392 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * WOODFORD: Trading in Neil Woodford's 3.7 billion pounds ($4.69 billion) Equity Income Fund may not be reopened swiftly after it was suspended on June 3 because of the illiquid assets it holds. * BARCLAYS: Former Barclays CEO John Varley was acquitted of fraud charges on Friday after senior judges said there was insufficient evidence against him in a case about Qatari cash injections that saved the bank from a state bailout in 2008. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.2% lower on Friday, driven by the potential for supply disruptions due to tensions in the Middle East were not enough to offset general gloom about a threatened U.S.-Iran military standoff. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Polar Capital Holdings Plc FY Earnings release Porvair Plc HY Earnings release D4t4 Solutions Plc FY Earnings release Cake Box Holdings Plc FY Earnings release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)