UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 24

June 24 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 16 points lower at 7,392 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.10% ahead of the cash market open.

* NOSTRUM: Nostrum Oil & Gas Plc said on Monday it started a strategic review of the business, which could include a potential sale of the Kazakhstan-focussed oil firm.

* WOODFORD: Trading in Neil Woodford’s 3.7 billion pounds ($4.69 billion) Equity Income Fund may not be reopened swiftly after it was suspended on June 3 because of the illiquid assets it holds.

* BARCLAYS: Former Barclays CEO John Varley was acquitted of fraud charges on Friday after senior judges said there was insufficient evidence against him in a case about Qatari cash injections that saved the bank from a state bailout in 2008.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.2% lower on Friday, driven by the potential for supply disruptions due to tensions in the Middle East were not enough to offset general gloom about a threatened U.S.-Iran military standoff.

