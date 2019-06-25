Noticias de Mercados
June 25, 2019 / 5:07 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 25

2 MIN. DE LECTURA

    June 25 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 19
points lower at 7,397 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * SHELL: A domestic consortium set up by Royal Dutch Shell and
pension fund manager PGGM has taken a bigger lead in the race for Dutch energy
company Eneco as two other contenders have dropped out, sources close to the
matter said.
    * OIL: Oil fell on Tuesday amid concerns over the outlook for crude demand,
but prices were supported after Washington announced new sanctions on Iran amid
mounting tensions in the Middle East.
    * GOLD: Gold prices climbed more than 1% on Tuesday to their highest in six
years as the dollar weakened on prospects of monetary easing by the Federal
Reserve, while simmering U.S.-Iran tensions drove investors towards the
safe-haven bullion.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1% higher on Monday as gains in defensive
stocks such as healthcare were balanced by pressure on Asia-focussed banks, with
Sino-U.S. trade talks once again set to take centre stage at this week's G20
summit.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Pressure Technologies Plc             HY Earnings release
 Mind Gym Plc                          FY Earnings release
 Petrofac Ltd                          Pre-close trading update
 Northgate Plc                         FY Earnings release
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below