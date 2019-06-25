UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 25

June 25 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 19 points lower at 7,397 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * SHELL: A domestic consortium set up by Royal Dutch Shell and pension fund manager PGGM has taken a bigger lead in the race for Dutch energy company Eneco as two other contenders have dropped out, sources close to the matter said. * OIL: Oil fell on Tuesday amid concerns over the outlook for crude demand, but prices were supported after Washington announced new sanctions on Iran amid mounting tensions in the Middle East. * GOLD: Gold prices climbed more than 1% on Tuesday to their highest in six years as the dollar weakened on prospects of monetary easing by the Federal Reserve, while simmering U.S.-Iran tensions drove investors towards the safe-haven bullion. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1% higher on Monday as gains in defensive stocks such as healthcare were balanced by pressure on Asia-focussed banks, with Sino-U.S. trade talks once again set to take centre stage at this week's G20 summit. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Pressure Technologies Plc HY Earnings release Mind Gym Plc FY Earnings release Petrofac Ltd Pre-close trading update Northgate Plc FY Earnings release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)