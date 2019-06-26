UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 26

Noticias de Mercados
    June 26 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 17
points lower at 7,405 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * LOOKERS: Shares in Lookers Plc slid to their lowest in over seven
years on Tuesday after the car dealership said Britain's financial watchdog is
investigating its sales processes over the last three years.
    * FIRSTGROUP: Britain's FirstGroup plc said on Tuesday its
shareholders had rejected top shareholder Coast Capital's proposals to appoint a
new chief executive and overhaul its board.
    * WOODFORD: Woodford Investment Management Ltd IPO-WOOD.L is close to
hiring bankers to sell its stakes in private companies Atom Bank and Oxford
Nanopore Technologies, a source close to Woodford told Reuters on Tuesday.

    * BP: Mexico's oil regulator on Tuesday approved a $97 million plan for
drilling in an offshore area operated by British supermajor BP in the
southern Gulf of Mexico.
    * GOLD: Gold prices slipped more than 1% on Wednesday, moving away from a
six-year peak hit on Tuesday, as U.S. Federal Reserve officials played down
expectations of aggressive rate cuts, while investors locked in profits
following a strong rally.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose more than 1% on Wednesday to their highest in nearly
a month as industry data showed U.S. crude stockpiles fell more than expected,
underpinning a market already buoyed by worries over a potential U.S.-Iran
conflict.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1% higher on Tuesday eking out modest
gains on the back of strength in mining companies and oil stocks on Tuesday,
alleviating some anxiety after the United States imposed more sanctions on
Tehran and before Sino-U.S. trade talks this week.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Bunzl Plc                         Pre-close trading statement
 Autins Group Plc                  HY Earnings release
 Stagecoach Group Plc              FY Earnings release
 Tullow Oil Plc                    HY Trading update and operations update
 Wood Group Plc                    Trading Update release
 
        
 (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)
