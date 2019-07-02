Noticias de Mercados
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 2

    July 2 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24
points higher at 7,521 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
       
    * VODAFONE: A group of banks is set to lend Telecom Italia unit
 up to 2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion) to help it merge its towers
with those of Vodafone, two sources said.
    * BARCLAYS: A French former trader with Barclays who was convicted
in absentia in London last year of participating in a scheme to rig global
interest rates has challenged Britain in the European Court of Human Rights
(ECHR).
    * WPP: WPP has entered exclusive talks with private equity firm Bain
Capital over the sale of a majority stake in its data analytics unit Kantar, the
world's biggest advertising company said on Monday.
    * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc shut the coker at its 225,300 barrel
per day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana, refinery on Monday for a planned overhaul,
sources familiar with plant operations said.
    * WOODFORD: British fund manager Neil Woodford will keep his flagship 3.7
billion pound ($4.7 billion) fund frozen for a second month running, leaving
hundreds of thousands of small savers without access to their money.

    * GOLD: Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday after a steep fall in the
previous session, as investors fretted about an economic slowdown amid weak
global manufacturing data and U.S.-European trade ructions.
    * OIL: Oil prices drifted lower on Tuesday, as weak global data raised
concerns about future demand for the commodity despite a positive boost from
OPEC's decision to extend supply cuts until next March.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 1% higher on Monday, as a thaw in the
U.S.-China trade dispute lifted market sentiment and spurred a rally in global
stocks.
