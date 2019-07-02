UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 2

July 2 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points higher at 7,521 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * VODAFONE: A group of banks is set to lend Telecom Italia unit up to 2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion) to help it merge its towers with those of Vodafone, two sources said. * BARCLAYS: A French former trader with Barclays who was convicted in absentia in London last year of participating in a scheme to rig global interest rates has challenged Britain in the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). * WPP: WPP has entered exclusive talks with private equity firm Bain Capital over the sale of a majority stake in its data analytics unit Kantar, the world's biggest advertising company said on Monday. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc shut the coker at its 225,300 barrel per day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana, refinery on Monday for a planned overhaul, sources familiar with plant operations said. * WOODFORD: British fund manager Neil Woodford will keep his flagship 3.7 billion pound ($4.7 billion) fund frozen for a second month running, leaving hundreds of thousands of small savers without access to their money. * GOLD: Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday after a steep fall in the previous session, as investors fretted about an economic slowdown amid weak global manufacturing data and U.S.-European trade ructions. * OIL: Oil prices drifted lower on Tuesday, as weak global data raised concerns about future demand for the commodity despite a positive boost from OPEC's decision to extend supply cuts until next March. * The UK blue chip index closed 1% higher on Monday, as a thaw in the U.S.-China trade dispute lifted market sentiment and spurred a rally in global stocks. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: St. Modwen Properties Plc HY Earnings release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines ($1 = 0.8858 euros) ($1 = 0.7915 pounds) (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)