UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 2

July 2 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points higher at 7,521 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.28% ahead of the cash market open.

* TRAINLINE: British ticketing group Trainline Plc on Tuesday reported 27% growth in UK consumer net ticket sales for the first quarter, as it benefited from the rollout of eTickets.

* PLUS500: Online trading platform Plus500 reported higher revenue for the second quarter after its first-quarter revenue shrank to less than a fifth due to lower market volatility and a European clampdown on highly leveraged betting.

* FASTJET: Cash-strapped, low-cost African airline Fastjet Plc said on Tuesday Nico Bezuidenhout would step down as chief executive officer in September to re-join a business of which he was the original founding CEO.

* FUNDING CIRCLE: British peer-to-peer lending platform Funding Circle Holdings Plc on Tuesday said it was halving its projected revenue growth for 2019 to 20%, as reduced demand for loans hit its earnings.

* VODAFONE: A group of banks is set to lend Telecom Italia unit up to 2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion) to help it merge its towers with those of Vodafone, two sources said.

* BARCLAYS: A French former trader with Barclays who was convicted in absentia in London last year of participating in a scheme to rig global interest rates has challenged Britain in the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

* WPP: WPP has entered exclusive talks with private equity firm Bain Capital over the sale of a majority stake in its data analytics unit Kantar, the world’s biggest advertising company said on Monday.

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc shut the coker at its 225,300 barrel per day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana, refinery on Monday for a planned overhaul, sources familiar with plant operations said.

* WOODFORD: British fund manager Neil Woodford will keep his flagship 3.7 billion pound ($4.7 billion) fund frozen for a second month running, leaving hundreds of thousands of small savers without access to their money.

* GOLD: Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday after a steep fall in the previous session, as investors fretted about an economic slowdown amid weak global manufacturing data and U.S.-European trade ructions.

* OIL: Oil prices drifted lower on Tuesday, as weak global data raised concerns about future demand for the commodity despite a positive boost from OPEC’s decision to extend supply cuts until next March.

* The UK blue chip index closed 1% higher on Monday, as a thaw in the U.S.-China trade dispute lifted market sentiment and spurred a rally in global stocks.

