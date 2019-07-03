Noticias de Mercados
July 3, 2019 / 5:26 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 3

2 MIN. DE LECTURA

    July 3 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9
points at 7,568 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.    
    * BP: BP Plc has concluded that some of its resources "won't see the
light of day" as oil companies face increasing pressure to bring fuel to market
faster and cheaper, according to Bloomberg.
    * WOODFORD: Fund manager Neil Woodford is believed to have offloaded a stake
of about 70 million pounds in Stobart Group as he tries to overhaul his
investment fund, according to The Times.
    * OIL: Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday after a steep fall in the
previous session, supported by extended output cuts by OPEC and its allies
despite concerns that a slowing global economy could crimp demand.
    * BORIS JOHNSON: Boris Johnson, frontrunner to become Britain's next prime
minister, will launch a review into the so-called sin taxes on products high in
salt, fat and sugar if he wins the contest for leader, he will say on Wednesday.

    * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.8% higher on Tuesday driven by gains in
internationally exposed stocks that benefited from a weaker sterling.

    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Stolt-Nielsen Ltd       SNI.OL    Q2 2019 Earnings Release
 Purplebricks Group PLC  PURP.L    Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 J Sainsbury PLC         SBRY.L    Q1 2020 Trading Statement Release
 Electrocomponents PLC   ECM.L     Trading Statement Release
 Topps Tiles PLC         TPT.L     Q3 2019 Trading Statement Release
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below