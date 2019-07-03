UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 3

July 3 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,568 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BP: BP Plc has concluded that some of its resources "won't see the light of day" as oil companies face increasing pressure to bring fuel to market faster and cheaper, according to Bloomberg. * WOODFORD: Fund manager Neil Woodford is believed to have offloaded a stake of about 70 million pounds in Stobart Group as he tries to overhaul his investment fund, according to The Times. * OIL: Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday after a steep fall in the previous session, supported by extended output cuts by OPEC and its allies despite concerns that a slowing global economy could crimp demand. * BORIS JOHNSON: Boris Johnson, frontrunner to become Britain's next prime minister, will launch a review into the so-called sin taxes on products high in salt, fat and sugar if he wins the contest for leader, he will say on Wednesday. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.8% higher on Tuesday driven by gains in internationally exposed stocks that benefited from a weaker sterling. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Stolt-Nielsen Ltd SNI.OL Q2 2019 Earnings Release Purplebricks Group PLC PURP.L Full Year 2019 Earnings Release J Sainsbury PLC SBRY.L Q1 2020 Trading Statement Release Electrocomponents PLC ECM.L Trading Statement Release Topps Tiles PLC TPT.L Q3 2019 Trading Statement Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru)