UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 4

    July 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at
7,609 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.     
    * WOODFORD: British asset manager Woodford Investment Management is planning
to cut staff at its offices in Oxford in central England after the suspension of
the firm's flagship 3.7 billion pound ($4.65 billion) fund a month ago. 
    * GOLD: Gold prices inched up, supported by a decline in U.S. Treasury
yields amid prospects of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve, while
investors sought direction from upcoming U.S. non-farm payrolls data.

    * OIL: Oil prices inched lower after solid gains the day before, pressured
by data showing a smaller-than-expected decline in U.S. crude stockpiles.

    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.7% higher on Wednesday, as sterling fell
after weak economic data, which aided exporter firms, reinforced bets that the
Bank of England would cut interest rates and drove investors to high-dividend
stocks.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Persimmon Plc                       HY trading update
 Associated British Foods            Q3 Trading update
 
 (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
