UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 4

July 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7,609 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.1% ahead of the cash market open.

* Fashion retailer Primark’s sales were dented by unseasonable weather in May, its owner Associated British Foods said.

* Britain’s second-largest homebuilder Persimmon reported lower first-half revenue after its greater focus on quality and improving customer service slowed down order intake.

* Israel-focused gas driller Energean said it will buy Italian energy group Edison’s oil and natural gas unit for an initial consideration of $750 million.

* WOODFORD: British asset manager Woodford Investment Management is planning to cut staff at its offices in Oxford in central England after the suspension of the firm’s flagship 3.7 billion pound ($4.65 billion) fund a month ago.

* GOLD: Gold prices inched up, supported by a decline in U.S. Treasury yields amid prospects of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve, while investors sought direction from upcoming U.S. non-farm payrolls data.

* OIL: Oil prices inched lower after solid gains the day before, pressured by data showing a smaller-than-expected decline in U.S. crude stockpiles.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.7% higher on Wednesday, as sterling fell after weak economic data, which aided exporter firms, reinforced bets that the Bank of England would cut interest rates and drove investors to high-dividend stocks.

