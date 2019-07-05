UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 5

Noticias de Mercados
    July 5 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2 points
lower at 7,602 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.    
    * ENERGEAN: Israel-focused Energean has agreed to buy the oil and
gas division of Italian energy company Edison for up to $850 million.

    * GLENCORE: Congolese security forces evicted thousands of illegal miners
from a copper and cobalt mine run by Glencore on Thursday, sparking
angry protests outside the governor's office and looting of shops, local
activists said.
    * GOLD: Gold prices edged higher on Friday and were on track for a seventh
consecutive weekly gain, as investors awaited U.S. employment data that could
influence expectations about aggressive policy easing by the Federal
Reserve.
    * OIL: Crude oil prices fell on Friday as concerns over the outlook for
global economic growth outweighed elevated tensions in the Middle East that
could disrupt supply routes and send prices higher.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1% lower on Thursday, while shares of IAG
and Coca Cola HBC slid as they traded ex-dividend, though several investors
stayed on the sidelines during the U.S. market holiday.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 SIG Plc                                              HY trading update
 International Consolidated Airlines Group            June Traffic Statistics
        
 (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)
