UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 5

(Adds company news items, futures)

July 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening two points lower at 7,602 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.08% ahead of the cash market open.

* AQUIS EXCHANGE: Bourse services group Aquis Exchange will buy British growth stocks platform NEX Exchange from CME Group for a nominal one pound plus 2.7 million pounds ($3.4 million) to cover NEX’s working capital, Aquis said on Friday.

* SIG: Building materials supplier SIG Plc reported 3.8% lower like-for-like sales for the first half of the year as construction activity fell in the second quarter in the face of challenging market conditions in the UK and Ireland.

* JOHN MENZIES: UK aviation servicing company John Menzies Plc said it expects lower annual profit, hurt by aviation market challenges, weak cargo volumes and flight schedule reductions.

* ENERGEAN: Israel-focused Energean said on Thursday has agreed to buy the oil and gas division of Italian energy company Edison for up to $850 million.

* GLENCORE: Congolese security forces evicted thousands of illegal miners from a copper and cobalt mine run by Glencore on Thursday, sparking angry protests outside the governor’s office and looting of shops, local activists said.

* GOLD: Gold prices edged higher and were on track for a seventh consecutive weekly gain, as investors awaited U.S. employment data that could influence expectations about aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve.

* OIL: Crude oil prices fell as concerns over the outlook for global economic growth outweighed elevated tensions in the Middle East that could disrupt supply routes and send prices higher.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.1% lower on Thursday, while shares of IAG and Coca Cola HBC slid as they traded ex-dividend, though several investors stayed on the sidelines during the U.S. market holiday.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

TODAY’S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines (Reporting by Samantha Machado and Adil Bhat in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)