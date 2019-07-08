Noticias de Mercados
July 8, 2019 / 5:29 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 8

2 MIN. DE LECTURA

    July 8 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 7 points
lower at 7,546 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    * BREXIT: British companies are more worried about Brexit than at any time
since the 2016 referendum decision to leave the European Union and they plan to
reduce investment and hiring, a survey of chief financial officers showed on
Monday.
    * OIL: Crude prices were little changed on Monday as traders weighed
geopolitical risks against the impact of the Sino-U.S. trade war on the global
economy, although last week's better-than-expected U.S. jobs data offered some
support.
    * GOLD: Gold prices inched lower on Monday following a steep fall in the
previous session, as robust U.S. jobs report dashed hopes of an aggressive
interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later this month.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.7% lower on Friday, as
stronger-than-expected U.S. employment data tempered hopes of an aggressive
interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve and as heavyweight miners fell due to
weakness in China's iron ore futures.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Trakm8 Holdings Plc             FY Earnings release
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below