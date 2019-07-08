UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 8

July 8 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 7 points lower at 7,546 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * BREXIT: British companies are more worried about Brexit than at any time since the 2016 referendum decision to leave the European Union and they plan to reduce investment and hiring, a survey of chief financial officers showed on Monday. * OIL: Crude prices were little changed on Monday as traders weighed geopolitical risks against the impact of the Sino-U.S. trade war on the global economy, although last week's better-than-expected U.S. jobs data offered some support. * GOLD: Gold prices inched lower on Monday following a steep fall in the previous session, as robust U.S. jobs report dashed hopes of an aggressive interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later this month. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.7% lower on Friday, as stronger-than-expected U.S. employment data tempered hopes of an aggressive interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve and as heavyweight miners fell due to weakness in China's iron ore futures. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Trakm8 Holdings Plc FY Earnings release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)