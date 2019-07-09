UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 9

July 9 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 17 points lower at 7,532 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * GVC HOLDINGS: Online gaming company GVC Holdings Plc on Monday denied a report that Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Alexander last year sold the company's Turkish unit to a business partner to push through the acquisition of rival Ladbrokes. * KCOM: British pension fund Universities Superannuation Scheme Ltd said on Monday its Humber Bidco unit had bid 108.5 pence per share in an auction for KCOM Plc, valuing the telecom network and cloud-based service provider at about 566 million pounds ($708.52 million). * OIL: Oil fell on Tuesday amid worries over the outlook for demand after the latest signs that international trade disputes have been dragging on the global economy, although the potential for conflicts in the Middle East offered support to prices. * GOLD: Gold prices ticked lower on Tuesday as the dollar held near multi-week highs on reduced expectations of an aggressive U.S. rate cut, although softer share markets capped the metal's losses. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1% lower on Monday, as markets remained subdued on dampened hopes of a hefty rate cut by the U.S. central bank, while tobacco stocks jumped on Imperial Brands' buyback and dividend revision plans. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Micro Focus International Plc HY Earnings release Bovis Homes Group Plc Trading update release Robert Walters Plc Trading update release Ocado Group PLc HY Earnings release Knights Group Holdings Plc FY Earnings release RM Plc HY Earnings release Amino Technologies Plc HY Earnings release Photo-Me International Plc Preliminary Earnings release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)