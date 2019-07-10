UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 10

July 10 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 points higher at 7,546 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * KOM: Macquarie-backed MEIF 6 Fibre Ltd said on Tuesday it had offered 109.5 pence in the second day of a five-day auction for KCOM Plc, topping a bid from a unit of British pension fund Universities Superannuation Scheme Ltd. * ACACIA MINING: Tanzania's largest gold miner Acacia Mining Plc said on Tuesday it has agreed to a request from Barrick Gold Corp to extend the deadline to make a firm offer to July 19. * GOLD: Gold prices eased on Wednesday as the dollar climbed higher on expectations of a less dovish U.S. Federal Reserve, ahead of a testimony from the its Chairman Jerome Powell. * OIL: Oil prices rose on Wednesday, led by U.S. crude after an industry group reported that U.S. stockpiles fell for a fourth week in a row, alleviating concerns about oversupply amid global trade tensions. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.2% lower on Tuesday amid a deteriorating economic outlook and Brexit tensions, while online grocer Ocado jumped on the FTSE 100 after confirmed its annual forecast. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Barratt Developments Plc Trading statement release Dunelm Group Plc Q4 Trading statement release Pagegroup Plc Q2 Trading statement release Superdry Plc FY Earnings statement release JD Wetherspoon Plc Trading statement release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)