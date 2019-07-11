Noticias de Mercados
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 11

    July 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 26
points higher at 7,557 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.     
    * GATWICK AIRPORT: London's Gatwick airport said on Wednesday it had
suspended all flights due to an air traffic control system problem.
    * GSK: Britain's government named the former chief financial officer of
drugs company GlaxoSmithKline, Simon Dingemans, to head the Financial
Reporting Council (FRC), a body in charge of regulating auditors.
    * EX-DIVS: Halma will trade without entitlement to their latest
dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 0.145 points off the FTSE 100 according
to Reuters calculations. 
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1% lower on Wednesday, with exporter
stocks taking a hit from a weaker dollar as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome
Powell's comments boosted hopes for an interest rate cut.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Workspace Group Plc                Q1 Interim management statement
 Dart Group Plc                     FY earnings release
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)
