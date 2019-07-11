UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 11

July 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 26 points higher at 7,557 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * GATWICK AIRPORT: London's Gatwick airport said on Wednesday it had suspended all flights due to an air traffic control system problem. * GSK: Britain's government named the former chief financial officer of drugs company GlaxoSmithKline, Simon Dingemans, to head the Financial Reporting Council (FRC), a body in charge of regulating auditors. * EX-DIVS: Halma will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 0.145 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1% lower on Wednesday, with exporter stocks taking a hit from a weaker dollar as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments boosted hopes for an interest rate cut. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Workspace Group Plc Q1 Interim management statement Dart Group Plc FY earnings release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)