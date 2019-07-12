UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 12

Noticias de Mercados
    July 12 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening 31 points higher at 7,541 on Friday, according to
financial bookmakers.
    * EASYJET: Britain's Unite Union said on Thursday Stansted
airport check-in staff at Easyjet Plc will go on strike
for over a fortnight starting in July, as employees demand
similar pay to other companies that operate at the airport.

    * RECKITT BENCKISER: Reckitt Benckiser has agreed to
pay up to $1.4 billion to resolve U.S. claims that its former
pharmaceuticals business Indivior before it was spun out of the
company carried out an illegal scheme to boost sales of an
opioid addiction treatment.
    * THOMAS COOK: China's Fosun Tourism Group is in
advanced talks with Thomas Cook Group Plc and its
lenders regarding a combined 750 million pound ($940 million)
fund-raising by the world's oldest travel company.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.3% lower on Thursday, as
investors sold off healthcare stocks after Washington withdrew a
rebate rule aimed at lowering drug prices, and a Fed-fuelled
rally fizzled out.
