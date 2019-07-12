UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 12

(Adds company news items, futures)

July 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 31 points higher at 7,541 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.30% ahead of the cash market open.

* WPP: WPP said U.S.-based private equity firm Bain Capital would buy a 60% stake in Kantar, valuing the data analytics unit at about $4 billion in the proposed deal.

* INTERSERVE: Britain’s troubled outsourcer Interserve Group Ltd said Chairman Glyn Barker will be replaced by his counterpart in Safestyle UK Alan Lovell, months after the company was placed in administration following a rescue plan.

* HISCOX: British insurer Hiscox Ltd said the market had continued to deteriorate from last year’s catastrophes such as typhoon Jebi in Japan and hurricane Michael in Florida, and expected first-half earnings to be between $150 million and $170 million.

* JOHN MENZIES: John Menzies Plc said Chairman Dermot Smurfit will step down after the company appointed an aviation services industry expert to the role to help ride out tough times in the sector.

* LOOKERS: Car dealership chain Lookers Plc said it anticipates full-year underlying pretax profit below its expectations as it battled weaker car demand in Britain in June and margin pressures.

* EASYJET: Britain’s Unite Union said on Thursday Stansted airport check-in staff at Easyjet Plc will go on strike for over a fortnight starting in July, as employees demand similar pay to other companies that operate at the airport.

* RECKITT BENCKISER: Reckitt Benckiser has agreed to pay up to $1.4 billion to resolve U.S. claims that its former pharmaceuticals business Indivior before it was spun out of the company carried out an illegal scheme to boost sales of an opioid addiction treatment.

* THOMAS COOK: China’s Fosun Tourism Group is in advanced talks with Thomas Cook Group Plc and its lenders regarding a combined 750 million pound ($940 million) fund-raising by the world’s oldest travel company.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.3% lower on Thursday, as investors sold off healthcare stocks after Washington withdrew a rebate rule aimed at lowering drug prices, and a Fed-fuelled rally fizzled out.

