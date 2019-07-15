UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 15

(Adds company news items, futures)

July 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s futures is seen opening up 0.01% on Monday, with futures up 0.02% ahead of the cash market open.

* SPORTS DIRECT: Sports Direct said on Monday it had delayed the publication of its preliminary results due to problems integrating House of Fraser and increased scrutiny of its accounts which could affect its guidance.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE: GlaxoSmithKline said on Monday a late-stage study testing Zejula as a maintenance therapy in patients with first-line ovarian cancer showed positive headline results.

* ASTRAZENECA: British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve its diabetes treatment, Farxiga, for use as a supplement to insulin in adults with Type-1 diabetes.

* YELLOW CAKE: Uranium fund Yellow Cake on Monday cheered U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to not implement fresh trade restrictions on U.S. uranium imports and said it expects activity in the market to pick up in the near term.

* INDIVIOR: A divided federal appeals court on Friday ruled against Indivior Plc in its bid to stop Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, and Alvogen from selling generic versions of its opioid addiction treatment Suboxone film that infringed its patents.

* KCOM: Macquarie unit MEIF 6 Fibre Ltd is to buy KCOM Group Plc in a deal that values the British telecoms company at 627 million pounds ($787.5 million), ending a bidding war with a UK pension fund.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE: Glaxosmithkline Plc is in talks to name HSBC’s deputy chairman Jonathan Symonds as the next chairman of the British drugmaker, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

* GOLD: Gold prices slipped on Monday, consolidating above $1,400 pivot, as key China data assuaged concerns about global economic slowdown and boosted appetite for riskier assets.

* OIL: Oil prices slipped on Monday after China posted its slowest quarterly economic growth in at least 27 years, reinforcing concerns about demand in the world’s largest crude oil importer.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.1% lower on Friday, led lower by losses in pharmaceuticals after the U.S. White House scrapped a rebate rule, while the midcap bourse jumped on prospects of lower interest rates.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

TODAY’S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines (Reporting by Samantha Machado and Adil Bhat in Bengaluru)