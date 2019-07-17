UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 17

July 17 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 20 points lower at 7,558 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * SURVEY: British companies made no change to their marketing spending in the second quarter this year compared to the previous quarter, as a leadership change in Britain and continued ambiguity over Brexit made clients hesitant and delayed decision making, a survey showed. * OIL: Oil prices rose on Wednesday after steep falls in the previous session, although U.S. crude trailed gains for international benchmark Brent after U.S. crude inventories fell less than expected. * GOLD: Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday, as the dollar firmed on robust U.S. retail sales data, while hopes of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve and broad uncertainties over trade between Washington and Beijing kept a lid on declines. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.6% higher on Tuesday as Burberry scaled an 11-month high after its first-quarter update showed new designs boosted sales, and a weaker sterling aided exporter stocks, while mid-caps rose in a rare break from the domestic currency. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Augean Plc HY Earnings release Versarien Plc FY Earnings release MHP SE Q2 Trading statement TalkTalk Telecom Group Plc Q1 Trading statement release Severn Trent Plc Q1 Trading statement Headlam Group Plc Pre-close trading update Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc Q3 Trading statement release Galliford Try Plc FY Trading statement release Premier Oil Plc Trading and operation update TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)