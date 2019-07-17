Noticias de Mercados
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 17

    July 17 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 20
points lower at 7,558 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.     
    * SURVEY: British companies made no change to their marketing spending in
the second quarter this year compared to the previous quarter, as a leadership
change in Britain and continued ambiguity over Brexit made clients hesitant and
delayed decision making, a survey showed.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose on Wednesday after steep falls in the previous
session, although U.S. crude trailed gains for international benchmark Brent
after U.S. crude inventories fell less than expected.
    * GOLD: Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday, as the dollar firmed on robust
U.S. retail sales data, while hopes of an interest rate cut by the Federal
Reserve and broad uncertainties over trade between Washington and Beijing kept a
lid on declines.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.6% higher on Tuesday as Burberry scaled an
11-month high after its first-quarter update showed new designs boosted sales,
and a weaker sterling aided exporter stocks, while mid-caps rose in a rare break
from the domestic currency.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Augean Plc                                       HY Earnings release
 Versarien Plc                                    FY Earnings release
 MHP SE                                           Q2 Trading statement 
 TalkTalk Telecom Group Plc                       Q1 Trading statement release
 Severn Trent Plc                                 Q1 Trading statement 
 Headlam Group Plc                                Pre-close trading update 
 Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc             Q3 Trading statement release
 Galliford Try Plc                                FY Trading statement release
 Premier Oil Plc                                  Trading and operation update
        
 (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)
