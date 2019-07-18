UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 18

Noticias de Mercados
    July 18 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 25
points lower at 7,510
on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.    
    * BP: BP Plc plans to shut the small gasoline-producing unit at its
430,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery for a planned overhaul
by mid-August, said sources familiar with plant operations.
    * OIL: Oil prices steadied on Thursday after falling in the previous session
when official data showed U.S. stockpiles of products like gasoline rose sharply
last week, suggesting weak demand during the peak driving season.
    * GOLD: Gold prices pulled back from a two-week high to trade lower on
Thursday, as some investors took advantage of the last session's gain to book
profits.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.6% lower on Wednesday amid sharp falls in
oil majors as investors priced in an overnight slide in crude to one-week lows,
while downbeat trading updates knocked chemicals group Johnson Matthey and miner
Fresnillo.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Scientific Digital Imaging Plc                  FY earnings release
 Anglo American Plc                              Q2 production report
 Easyjet Plc                                     Q3 trading statement
 SSE Plc                                         Q1 trading statement
 Photo-Me International Plc                      Preliminary earnings release
 Hochschild Mining Plc                           Q2 production results
 AO World Plc                                    Q1 trading statement
 Moneysupermarket.Com Group Plc                  HY earnings release
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)
