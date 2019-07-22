UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 22

July 22 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2 points lower at 7,507 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * STANDARD CHARTERED: The head of the British parliament's Work and Pensions Committee has written to the chair of Standard Chartered Plc's remuneration committee questioning the bank's executive pension pay levels after more than a third of shareholders voted against its directors' remuneration policy. * BRITISH AIRWAYS: British Airways suspended flights to Cairo for seven days starting Saturday as a precaution to allow for an assessment of security there, the airline said in a statement. * GOLD: Gold prices gained on Monday following a steep fall in the previous session as tensions in the Middle East and weaker financial markets supported the metal, while a stronger dollar kept a lid on gains. * OIL: Oil prices rose on Monday on concerns that Iran's seizure of a British tanker last week may lead to supply disruptions in the Middle East and after Libya reported the shut down of its largest oil field. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.2% higher on Friday as bolstered hopes of a U.S. interest rate cut stoked risk appetite, though the index's advances were reined in after political turmoil in Italy triggered a broad sell-off in bank stocks. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Tungsten Corp Plc FY Earnings release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)