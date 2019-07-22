Noticias de Mercados
July 22, 2019 / 5:16 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 22

2 MIN. DE LECTURA

    July 22 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2
points lower at 7,507 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.     
    * STANDARD CHARTERED: The head of the British parliament's Work and Pensions
Committee has written to the chair of Standard Chartered Plc's
remuneration committee questioning the bank's executive pension pay levels after
more than a third of shareholders voted against its directors' remuneration
policy.
    * BRITISH AIRWAYS: British Airways suspended flights to Cairo for
seven days starting Saturday as a precaution to allow for an assessment of
security there, the airline said in a statement.
    * GOLD: Gold prices gained on Monday following a steep fall in the previous
session as tensions in the Middle East and weaker financial markets supported
the metal, while a stronger dollar kept a lid on gains.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose on Monday on concerns that Iran's seizure of a
British tanker last week may lead to supply disruptions in the Middle East and
after Libya reported the shut down of its largest oil field.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.2% higher on Friday as bolstered hopes of
a U.S. interest rate cut stoked risk appetite, though the index's advances were
reined in after political turmoil in Italy triggered a broad sell-off in bank
stocks.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Tungsten Corp Plc               FY Earnings release
      
 (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)
