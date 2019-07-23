Noticias de Mercados
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 23

    July 23 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 27
points higher at 7,542 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.    
    * BRITISH AIRWAYS: British Airways pilots have voted overwhelmingly for
strike action in a pay dispute that could disrupt the British flag carrier's
peak summer holiday season.
    * INMARSAT: Britain said on Monday it would scrutinise the acquisition of
satellite communications firm Inmarsat by a private equity-led
consortium to examine any potential impact on national security.
    * DEBENHAMS/SPORTS DIRECT: British department store group Debenhams said
former shareholder Sports Direct had withdrawn from a challenge to its
rescue plan because it did not have sufficient legal grounds, but the sports
retailer would continue to fund the action.
    * HEATHROW AIRPORT: Campaigners against the expansion of Heathrow Airport
have won the right to lodge a new legal challenge against the construction of a
new runway at Europe's biggest airport, Greenpeace, one of the appellants, said
on Monday.
    * LLOYDS BANKING‎ GROUP: Lloyds Banking‎ Group PLC will pay about
140 million pounds to Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (SLA) to settle a legal
fight over the future of a 100 billion pound asset management mandate, Sky news
reported on Monday.
    * U.S. commodities trader Bunge Ltd and British energy company BP Plc
 said on Monday they will merge their Brazilian sugar and ethanol
operations to create the world's third-largest sugarcane processor.
    OIL: Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday amid lingering concerns about
possible supply disruptions in the Middle East, but an overall weaker demand
outlook kept a lid on gains, helped by a vow by the International Energy Agency
(IEA) to take swift action to keep global oil markets adequately supplied.

    GOLD: Gold prices fell on Tuesday as the dollar strengthened and some
investors locked in profits ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting next week.

    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1% higher as gains in oil heavyweights
amid heightened tensions in the Middle East helped London's main index hold
steady on Monday.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Fevertree Drinks Plc                          HY earnings release
 GetBusy Plc                                   HY earnings release
 Christie Group Plc                            Q2 earnings release
 Cohort Plc                                    FY earnings release
 Paragon Banking Group Plc                     Q3 trading statement
 Gresham Technologies Plc                      HY earnings release
 IG Group Holdings Plc                         FY earnings release
 PZ Cussons Plc                                FY earnings release
 Synectics Plc                                 FY earnings release
 Unite Group Plc                               HY earnings release
 Santander UK Group Holdings Plc               Q2 earnings release
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines             

 (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)
