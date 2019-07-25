UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 25

(Adds company news items and futures)

July 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen down 2 points at 7,507 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.29% ahead of the cash market open.

* UNILEVER: Consumer goods giant Unilever Plc, reported slightly weaker-than-expected quarterly underlying sales growth on Thursday, hit by wet weather in Europe and North America, and moderating growth in India.

* ANGLO AMERICAN: UK-based miner Anglo American said on Thursday it was raising its dividend payout by 27% as it reported a 19% jump in core earnings in the first half of the year and said it intends to buy back up to $1 billion of stock.

* ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca Plc forecast higher product sales for the whole of 2019 after its second-quarter results beat analysts’ expectations on Thursday, driven by sales from cancer medicines including a near doubling of those for its Tagrisso treatment.

* WIZZ AIR: Low-cost airline Wizz Air has raised its full-year capacity growth rate after a strong start to its financial year as some of its competitors stumble.

* COBHAM: U.S. private equity group Advent Internaional has agreed to buy defence and aerospace group Cobham for 4 billion pounds ($4.99 billion), the British company said on Thursday.

* DIAGEO: Diageo, the world’s largest spirits company, reported higher annual profit on Thursday, helped by growth across all its markets, an improved price mix and cost controls.

* CMC MARKETS: Online trading firm CMC Markets Plc said first-quarter net operating income improved from a year earlier, boosted by higher revenue per active client as traders adjusted to regulatory curbs that have plagued the sector.

* KINGFISHER: British home improvement retailer Kingfisher said on Wednesday its newly appointed chief executive officer, Thierry Garnier, would join the company on Sept. 25.

* METRO BANK: Metro Bank said on Wednesday it will start the process of recruiting a replacement for its founder and chairman Vernon Hill, months after an accounting error hammered its shares, left a hole in its balance sheet and spooked customers.

* TELECOM FINES: A government panel on Wednesday approved a combined penalty of 30.5 billion rupees ($442 million) on telecom operators Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea for not providing points of interconnection to Reliance Industries’ telecom unit Jio when it began operations in 2016, Indian media reported.

* RIO TINTO: Energy Resources Of Australia Ltd (ERA) said on Thursday that majority owner Rio Tinto had offered to help underwrite part of the cost of rehabilitating the Ranger Uranium Project in the Northern Territory.

* RYANAIR: Ryanair cabin crew in Portugal are set to strike for five days in August in a dispute over pay and conditions, the SNPVAC union said on Wednesday.

* DIAGEO: Talks over pay between Diageo Plc and two of its biggest Scottish unions fell apart on Wednesday, threatening the production of some the region’s most popular whiskies.

* TBC BANK: Georgian prosecutors charged TBC Bank Group’s chairman and his deputy on Wednesday with money laundering, a move the bankers said was absurd and damaged prospects for attracting investment to the country.

* METRO BANK RESULTS: Metro Bank’s, the British lender, said on Wednesday that customers had pulled 2 billion pounds ($2.5 billion) out of the lender this year following a major accounting error in January.

* ROLLS ROYCE: Rolls-Royce said on Wednesday that its discussions with Indra Sistemas SA, which had expressed interest in acquiring a majority stake in the British group’s Spanish business ITP Aero, have ended without agreement.

* EX-DIVS: SSE Plc will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 2.81 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.7% down at 7,501 on Wednesday as miners dragged the index owing to iron ore prices falling and luxury carmaker Aston Martin losing a quarter of its value.

