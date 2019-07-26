Noticias de Mercados
July 26, 2019 / 5:32 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 9 minutes ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 26

3 MIN. DE LECTURA

    July 26 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 4
points higher at 7,493 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * MOTHERCARE: Mother-and-baby goods group Mothercare Plc is in talks
to sell or franchise its UK store operations, Sky News reported on Thursday. 

    * ANGLO AMERICAN: Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal, the biggest shareholder
in mining company Anglo American, said on Thursday he was divesting the
nearly 20% stake he has held since 2017.
    * IAG: British Airways, part of International Airlines Group, will
resume flights to Cairo following a week-long suspension over security concerns,
the airline said on Friday.
    * OIL: Oil prices edged higher on Thursday supported by rising tensions
between the West and Iran and a big decline in U.S. crude stockpiles, but gains
were capped due to lingering worries about slowing economic growth that could
reduce fuel demand.
    * GOLD: Gold prices steadied on Friday after touching a one-week low in the
previous session, buoyed by expectations of monetary policy easing from leading
central banks, while investors awaited U.S. economic growth data due later in
the day.
    * NEW PRIME MINISTER: Boris Johnson promised on Thursday that Brexit would
make Britain the greatest place on earth, echoing the patriotic rhetoric of U.S.
President Donald Trump in his first speech to parliament as prime minister.

    * BREXIT: French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss Brexit with
Britain's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whom he has invited to visit in the
next few weeks, an official from Macron's Elysee office said on Friday.

    * UK-IRAN: Britain has started sending a warship to accompany all
British-flagged vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, a change in policy
announced on Thursday after the government previously said it did not have
resources to do so.    
    * The UK blue chip index inched lower by 0.2% on Thursday, with a slew of
negative earnings readings from blue-chips including spirits company Diageo,
while AstraZeneca was a stand-out performer after raising its 2019 product sales
forecast.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:        
 Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust               HY Earnings Release
 Vodafone                                        Q1 Trading Statement 
 Pearson                                         HY Earnings Release
 IMI                                             HY Earnings Release
 CVS Group                                       FY Earnings Release
 Greencoat UK Wind                               HY Earnings Release
 Rightmove                                       HY Earnings Release
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below