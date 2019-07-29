UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 29

Noticias de Mercados
    July 29 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 2
points higher at 7,551 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * FERGUSON: Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management LP has urged Ferguson Plc
 to sell its UK business, Sky News reported on Sunday, a month after the
activist fund built up a 6% stake in the plumbing products distributor.

    * LSE: The London Stock Exchange Group Plc said on Friday it was in
discussions to acquire financial data analytics provider Refinitiv Holdings Ltd
for $27 billion, including debt.
    * JUST EAT: European online food delivery firm Takeaway.com NV
said it was in talks about an all-share offer for Britain's Just Eat,
announcing the possible bid after a media report about a 9 billion pound ($11
billion) merger plan.
    * SPORTS DIRECT: Sports Direct founder Mike Ashley said buying House
of Fraser may have been a mistake for the British sporting goods retailer, in a
delayed results statement that also warned it could face a 674 million euro bill
from Belgium's tax authority.
    * ANGLO AMERICAN: Mining mogul Anil Agarwal pocketed just 6% profit from his
3.5 billion pound investment in Anglo American AAL.L, held since 2017, even
though the underlying shares rose over 50% since then, according to Reuters
estimates.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Monday as investors fretted over the outlook for
global economic growth, while weekend talks between Iran and major powers ended
on a generally positive note, suggesting an easing of tensions in the Middle
East.
    * GOLD:  Gold prices gained on Monday ahead of this week's U.S. Federal
Reserve monetary policy meeting, which is expected to lead to a cut in U.S.
interest rates.
    * Britain's FTSE 100 surged on Friday led by Vodafone, which enjoyed its
best day in more than 16 years on plans to create a separate European tower
company, while mid-cap Sports Direct fell after thrice delaying its annual
results.
