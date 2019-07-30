Noticias de Mercados
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 30

    July 30 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 22
points higher at 7,709 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * SPORTS DIRECT: Grant Thornton, the auditor of Sports Direct International
, has told UK regulators it intends to quit its role following concerns
over the disclosure of a 674 million euro tax bill from Belgian authorities, the
Financial Times reported on Monday.    
    * WOODFORD: Under-fire British asset manager Neil Woodford was hit by a
double blow on Monday as his flagship fund looked set to remain frozen until
early December and he faced being sacked from managing his namesake listed
investment trust.
    * BREXIT: Sterling tumbled to a 28-month low on Monday as Prime Minister
Boris Johnson said the Brexit divorce was dead and warned that unless the
European Union renegotiated, Britain would leave on Oct. 31 without a deal.

    * OIL: Oil prices rose for a fourth day on Tuesday on optimism the U.S.
Federal Reserve will this week cut interest rates for the first time in more
than ten years, which should support economic and fuel demand growth in the
world's biggest oil user.
    * GOLD: Gold prices edged down on Tuesday as the dollar held firm near
two-month highs, while investors awaited the outcome of a two-day U.S. Federal
Reserve policy meeting expected to result in a cut in interest rates.
    
    * Britain's FTSE 100 surged to its highest in nearly a year on Monday, as
shares of Just Eat and London Stock Exchange rallied on deal-related news, while
exporter stocks benefited from a weaker pound amid heightened 'no-deal' Brexit
fears.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:        
 Jupiter Fund Management               Half Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Aggreko                               Half Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Elementis                             Half Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Greggs                                Half Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Games Workshop Group                  Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 NWF Group                             Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 CYBG                                  Q3 2019 Trading Statement Release
 BP                                    Q2 2019 Earnings Release
 Centrica                              Half Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Reckitt Benckiser                     Half Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Spectris                              Half Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Provident Financial                   Half Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Weir Group                            Half Year 2019 Earnings Release
        
 (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)
