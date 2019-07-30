UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 30

July 30 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 22 points higher at 7,709 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * SPORTS DIRECT: Grant Thornton, the auditor of Sports Direct International , has told UK regulators it intends to quit its role following concerns over the disclosure of a 674 million euro tax bill from Belgian authorities, the Financial Times reported on Monday. * WOODFORD: Under-fire British asset manager Neil Woodford was hit by a double blow on Monday as his flagship fund looked set to remain frozen until early December and he faced being sacked from managing his namesake listed investment trust. * BREXIT: Sterling tumbled to a 28-month low on Monday as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Brexit divorce was dead and warned that unless the European Union renegotiated, Britain would leave on Oct. 31 without a deal. * OIL: Oil prices rose for a fourth day on Tuesday on optimism the U.S. Federal Reserve will this week cut interest rates for the first time in more than ten years, which should support economic and fuel demand growth in the world's biggest oil user. * GOLD: Gold prices edged down on Tuesday as the dollar held firm near two-month highs, while investors awaited the outcome of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting expected to result in a cut in interest rates. * Britain's FTSE 100 surged to its highest in nearly a year on Monday, as shares of Just Eat and London Stock Exchange rallied on deal-related news, while exporter stocks benefited from a weaker pound amid heightened 'no-deal' Brexit fears. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Jupiter Fund Management Half Year 2019 Earnings Release Aggreko Half Year 2019 Earnings Release Elementis Half Year 2019 Earnings Release Greggs Half Year 2019 Earnings Release Games Workshop Group Full Year 2019 Earnings Release NWF Group Full Year 2019 Earnings Release CYBG Q3 2019 Trading Statement Release BP Q2 2019 Earnings Release Centrica Half Year 2019 Earnings Release Reckitt Benckiser Half Year 2019 Earnings Release Spectris Half Year 2019 Earnings Release Provident Financial Half Year 2019 Earnings Release Weir Group Half Year 2019 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)