UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 31

    July 31 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 futures are marginally down
on Wednesday.
    
    * ROLLS-ROYCE: Indian federal police have opened an investigation into
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, alleging the UK-based engine maker and its
Indian arm improperly used a third-party to conduct business with three Indian
state-owned companies. 
    * LLOYDS BANKING: Britain's Lloyds Banking Group is in exclusive
talks to buy a 3.7 billion pound mortgage book from supermarket giant Tesco's
 banking arm, Sky News reported on Tuesday.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose for a fifth day on Wednesday, buoyed by a
bigger-than-expected drop in U.S. inventories and as investors awaited a widely
expected cut in interest rates by the Federal Reserve, the first in more than 10
years.
    * GOLD: Gold prices inched down on Wednesday as the dollar held firm, while
investors waited on the outcome of the Federal Reserve's meeting later in the
day when policymakers are expected to cut interest rates.
    * London's FTSE 100 index ended lower on Tuesday, giving up earlier gains as
the mood soured in response to worries over U.S.-China trade and as major
British banks fell after the Bank of England issued a new plan to handle
potential banking crises.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:        
 Restore Plc                                  Half Year Earnings Release
 Rentokil Initial                             Half Year Earnings Release
 4imprint Group                               Half Year Earnings Release
 Serco Group                                  Half Year Earnings Release
 Travis Perkins                               Half Year Earnings Release
 St. James's Place                            Half Year Earnings Release
 Mitchells & Butlers                          Q3 Trading Statement Release
 Dignity Plc                                  Half Year Earnings Release
 Hargreaves Services                          Full Year Earnings Release
 Man Group Ltd                                Half Year Earnings Release
 Just Eat                                     Half Year Earnings Release
 BAE Systems                                  Half Year Earnings Release
 Smith & Nephew                               Q2 Earnings Release
 Lloyds Banking Group                         Half Year Earnings Release
 3i Group                                     Q1 Performance Update
 Next PLC                                     Q2 Trading Statement Release
 Taylor Wimpey                                Half Year Earnings Release
 Countrywide Plc                              Half Year Earnings Release
 International Personal Finance               Half Year Earnings Release
 Intu Properties                              Half Year Earnings Release
 Direct Line Insurance                        Half Year Earnings Release
 Indivior                                     Half Year Earnings Release
        
 (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)
