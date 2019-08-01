Noticias de Mercados
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 1

    Aug 1 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 9
points higher at 7,596 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * PEARSON: British education company Pearson Plc on Thursday said
it has notified customers of a data breach that resulted in unauthorized access
to about 13,000 school and university accounts, mainly in the United States.

    * STANDARD CHARTERED: Standard Chartered PLC exceeded forecasts
with a 3% increase in its first-half profit, but flagged trade tensions and a
monetary policy easing cycle as potential risks for the London-headquartered
lender.
    * WOODFORD: Neil Woodford's suspended Equity Income Fund has breached a 10%
cap on unlisted stocks after three of its holdings stopped trading on the
Guernsey exchange, though a spokesman said it was taking action to remedy the
situation.
    * OIL:  Oil prices skidded on Thursday, declining for the first time in six
days, after the U.S. Federal Reserve dampened hopes for a string of interest
rate cuts and Sino-U.S. talks ended without apparent progress towards resolving
a bitter trade dispute.
    * GOLD: Gold prices dropped to two-week lows on Thursday after the U.S.
Federal Reserve cut rates by 25 basis points as expected but tampered market
expectations of a lengthy easing cycle, lifting the dollar to a two-year high.

    * EX-DIVS: RELX will trade without entitlement to its latest
dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.02 points off the FTSE 100 according to
Reuters calculations 
    * London's FTSE 100 slipped on Wednesday from this week's 11-month high, as
wealth manager St. James's Place, homebuilder Taylor Wimpey and mortgage lender
Lloyds fell on the back of results, overshadowing an upbeat forecast from
clothing retailer Next.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Portmeirion Group                          Half Year Earnings Release
 Mondi                                      Half Year Earnings Release
 Eurocell                                   Half Year Earnings Release
 RSA Insurance Group                        Half Year Earnings Release
 Spirent Communications                     Half Year Earnings Release
 Schroders                                  Half Year Earnings Release
 RPS Group                                  Half Year Earnings Release
 Merlin Entertainments                      Half Year Earnings Release
 Barclays                                   Half Year Earnings Release
 British American Tobacco                   Half Year Earnings Release
 Intertek Group                             Half Year Earnings Release
 London Stock Exchange Group                Interim Earnings Release
 Coats Group                                Half Year Earnings Release
 Capita                                     Half Year Earnings Release
 ConvaTec Group                             Half Year Earnings Release
 Rio Tinto                                  Half Year Earnings Release
    
        
