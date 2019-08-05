UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 5

Noticias de Mercados
    Aug 5 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 94
points at 7,313 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.     
    * HSBC: HSBC on Monday announced the surprise departure of Chief
Executive Officer John Flint, saying the bank needed a change at the top to
address "a challenging global environment", even as it posted a 16% rise in
half-yearly profit.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell amid renewed global economic growth concerns after
U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to escalate the trade war with China with more
tariffs, which would likely limit fuel demand in the world's two biggest crude
consumers.
    * GOLD: Gold prices jumped 1% to their highest level in more than six years,
as the escalating trade war between the United States and China along with
global growth worries drove investors towards safe-haven assets.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 2.3% lower at 7407.06 points after U.S.
President Donald Trump threatened to hit China with more trade tariffs, while a
Brexit-induced warning on targets knocked shares in Royal Bank of Scotland.

 Senior Plc                Half Year Earnings Release
 BBA Aviation              Half Year Earnings Release
 Dialight                  Half Year Earnings Release
 HSBC                      Half Year Earnings Release
 
        
