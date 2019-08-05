UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 5

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 94 points at 7,313 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * HSBC: HSBC on Monday announced the surprise departure of Chief Executive Officer John Flint, saying the bank needed a change at the top to address "a challenging global environment", even as it posted a 16% rise in half-yearly profit. * OIL: Oil prices fell amid renewed global economic growth concerns after U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to escalate the trade war with China with more tariffs, which would likely limit fuel demand in the world's two biggest crude consumers. * GOLD: Gold prices jumped 1% to their highest level in more than six years, as the escalating trade war between the United States and China along with global growth worries drove investors towards safe-haven assets. * The UK blue chip index closed 2.3% lower at 7407.06 points after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to hit China with more trade tariffs, while a Brexit-induced warning on targets knocked shares in Royal Bank of Scotland. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Senior Plc Half Year Earnings Release BBA Aviation Half Year Earnings Release Dialight Half Year Earnings Release HSBC Half Year Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)