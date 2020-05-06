Noticias de Mercados
May 6, 2020 / 5:06 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 6

3 MIN. DE LECTURA

    Date xxxx (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 30
points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * TRADE TALKS: The United States and Britain launched formal negotiations on
a free trade agreement on Tuesday, vowing to work quickly to seal a deal that
could counter the massive drag of the coronavirus pandemic on trade flows and
the two allies' economies.
    * HSBC: HSBC Holdings has filed an application to the Singapore
High Court to place Zenrock Commodities Trading Pte Ltd under judicial
management, three people familiar with the matter said.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell, ending a multi-day streak of gains, as investors
focused on oversupply risks after U.S. crude inventories rose more than expected
amid a slump in demand caused by restrictions to halt the coronavirus
spread.
    * GOLD: Gold prices slipped as the gradual easing of some coronavirus-led
restrictions by several nations raised prospects of more global economic
activity, denting demand for the safe-haven metal.
    * METALS:  London copper prices rose to their highest in nearly a week on
Wednesday, amid hopes of better demand as countries start to ease
coronavirus-induced restrictions.
    * A surge in big oil companies boosted Britain's FTSE 100 on Tuesday, with
investors counting on a revival in economic activity as several countries
emerged from coronavirus lockdowns.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Virgin Money UK                    Half Year Earnings Release  
 Onesavings Bank                    Q1 Trading Update 
 Smith & Nephew                     Q1 2020 Trading Statement
 Direct Line                        Q1 2020 Trading Update
 Metro bank                         Q1 Results
 Imperial Brands                    Half Year Earnings Release  
 ITV                                Trading Statement
 Ocado                              Trading Statement
 
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below