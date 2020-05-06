UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 6

Date xxxx (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 30 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * TRADE TALKS: The United States and Britain launched formal negotiations on a free trade agreement on Tuesday, vowing to work quickly to seal a deal that could counter the massive drag of the coronavirus pandemic on trade flows and the two allies' economies. * HSBC: HSBC Holdings has filed an application to the Singapore High Court to place Zenrock Commodities Trading Pte Ltd under judicial management, three people familiar with the matter said. * OIL: Oil prices fell, ending a multi-day streak of gains, as investors focused on oversupply risks after U.S. crude inventories rose more than expected amid a slump in demand caused by restrictions to halt the coronavirus spread. * GOLD: Gold prices slipped as the gradual easing of some coronavirus-led restrictions by several nations raised prospects of more global economic activity, denting demand for the safe-haven metal. * METALS: London copper prices rose to their highest in nearly a week on Wednesday, amid hopes of better demand as countries start to ease coronavirus-induced restrictions. * A surge in big oil companies boosted Britain's FTSE 100 on Tuesday, with investors counting on a revival in economic activity as several countries emerged from coronavirus lockdowns. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Virgin Money UK Half Year Earnings Release Onesavings Bank Q1 Trading Update Smith & Nephew Q1 2020 Trading Statement Direct Line Q1 2020 Trading Update Metro bank Q1 Results Imperial Brands Half Year Earnings Release ITV Trading Statement Ocado Trading Statement * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)