Noticias de Mercados
August 9, 2019 / 5:09 AM / a few seconds ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 9

2 MIN. DE LECTURA

    Aug 9 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 20
points at 7,266 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * CELTIC: Arsenal have bolstered their defence with the signing of
22-year-old Scotland international left back Kieran Tierney from Celtic
on a long-term deal, the clubs confirmed on Thursday.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Friday amid fears over demand as the U.S-China
trade row casts its shadow over markets, although prices got some support from
expectations of more OPEC production cuts.  
    * GOLD: Gold firmed above the key $1,500 pivot on Friday, en route to its
best week since April 2016, as an escalation in the Sino-U.S. trade dispute and
fears of a global economic slowdown triggered fresh interest for safe-haven
assets.
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 1.2% at 7285.90 points after a round of
Chinese data dissipated some global growth fears and nickel prices hit a
16-month high amid supply worries, while Hargreaves Lansdown advanced after
strong annual results.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:      
 Hikma          HIK.L   Half Year Earnings Release
 William Hill   WMH.L   Half Year Earnings Release
 G4S            GFS.L   Half Year Earnings Release
 WPP            WPP.L   Half Year Earnings Release
 

        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below