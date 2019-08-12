UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 12

(Adds Company news items and futures)

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 34 points higher at 7,288, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.60% ahead of the cash market open.

* SAUDI ARAMCO: The world’s top oil producer reported first-half net income of $46.9 billion on Monday, down from $53.02 billion a year earlier.

* THOMAS COOK: The travel company said on Monday it was in advanced talks with noteholders for a 150 million pound cash injection, which will add to the 750 million pound rescue it was negotiating with top shareholder Fosun Tourism .

* BURFORD CAPITAL: The London-listed fund said it has identified evidence consistent with illegal market manipulation of its shares.

* BRITAIN-MEDICINES: As the Oct. 31 deadline for Britain to leave the European Union approaches, health professionals are warning that shortages of some medicines could worsen in Europe in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

* RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland will name Alison Rose as chief executive officer in coming weeks, succeeding Ross McEwan, Sky News reported on Saturday.

* SSE: British energy supplier SSE said on Saturday it was in talks with OVO Group about the sale of its energy retail arm which serves 5.7 million households in Britain.

* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto, on Friday said it had moved a step closer to the development of a new copper project in Arizona, one of the few new major known deposits of the metal, with the potential to meet around a quarter of U.S. demand.

* WOODFORD: Under-fire Neil Woodford leads a list of underperforming money managers two months after his flagship fund was frozen, triggering anger among investors and lawmakers.

* OIL: Oil prices dipped on Monday amid worries about an economic slowdown and the Sino-U.S. trade war, which have led to a cut in the growth outlook for oil demand.

* GOLD: Gold prices held steady in holiday-thin trade on Monday, holding near the key $1,500 pivot, as uncertainties around Sino-U.S. trade war and concerns of slowing global economic growth offered support.

* London’s FTSE 100 slipped on Friday as a mix of worries over the U.S.-China trade dispute and political turmoil in Italy weighed on heavyweight banks and miners, while the mid-cap index fell after a surprise downturn in Britain’s economy last quarter.

