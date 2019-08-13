UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 13

Noticias de Mercados
    Aug 13 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 14
points higher at 7,241 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * NATIONAL GRID: Britain's energy regulator has asked National Grid
for an urgent interim report into the power cut which caused chaos across the
country on Friday.
    * DIAGEO: A European subsidiary of British beverage giant Diageo Plc
signed a joint venture deal with state-run Cuba Ron SA on Monday to market
Santiago de Cuba Rum, in defiance of U.S. efforts to dissuade investment in the
Communist-run country.
    * BREXIT: The United States would enthusiastically support a no-deal Brexit
if that is what the British government decided to do, U.S. national security
adviser John Bolton said on Monday during a visit to London aimed at reassuring
Britain over UK-U.S. ties.
    * OIL: Oil prices slipped on Tuesday, offsetting narrow gains in the
previous session, as sluggish demand forecasts countered expectations that major
producers would prop up oil prices by limiting crude oil output.
    * GOLD: Gold prices scaled their highest in more than six years on Tuesday,
as concerns around protests in Hong Kong and an Argentine currency crash amid
fears of global economic slowdown, prompted investors to move away from riskier
assets.
    *  London's FTSE 100 surrendered early gains on Monday, ending 0.4% lower,
with Asia-focused shares particularly badly hit by worries over protests in Hong
Kong, while tour company Thomas Cook plunged after updating on its
recapitalisation plans.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
  
 Marshall Motor Holdings                  Half Year Earnings Release
 John Menzies PLC                         Half Year Earnings Release
 Mears Group PLC                          Half Year Earnings Release
 H & T Group PLC                          Half Year Earnings Release
 Card Factory PLC                         Q2 Trading Statement Release
 Plus500 Ltd                              Half Year Earnings Release
   
