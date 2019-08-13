UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 13

(Adds company news items and futures)

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 14 points higher at 7,241 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.15% ahead of the cash market open.

* TUI: European travel and tourism operator TUI said on Tuesday that robust business outweighed problems with the grounding of Boeing’s 737 MAX jets in its third quarter and it upheld its earnings outlook for the full year.

* PLUS500: Online trading platform Plus500 Ltd reported a 56% slump in first-half earnings, citing financial markets that were “very stable” which it said limited trading opportunities for its customers.

* JOHN MENZIES: Aviation servicing company John Menzies Plc on Tuesday reported a first-half loss compared with a profit last year, hit by weak cargo volumes and cuts in flight schedules because of the global grounding of Boeing’s BA.N 737 MAX jets.

* MEARS GROUP: Britain’s Mears Group Plc reported a 10% fall in adjusted half-year pretax profit on Tuesday, but it maintained that its order book was strong.

* NATIONAL GRID: Britain’s energy regulator has asked National Grid for an urgent interim report into the power cut which caused chaos across the country on Friday.

* DIAGEO: A European subsidiary of British beverage giant Diageo Plc signed a joint venture deal with state-run Cuba Ron SA on Monday to market Santiago de Cuba Rum, in defiance of U.S. efforts to dissuade investment in the Communist-run country.

* BREXIT: The United States would enthusiastically support a no-deal Brexit if that is what the British government decided to do, U.S. national security adviser John Bolton said on Monday during a visit to London aimed at reassuring Britain over UK-U.S. ties.

* OIL: Oil prices slipped on Tuesday, offsetting narrow gains in the previous session, as sluggish demand forecasts countered expectations that major producers would prop up oil prices by limiting crude oil output.

* GOLD: Gold prices scaled their highest in more than six years on Tuesday, as concerns around protests in Hong Kong and an Argentine currency crash amid fears of global economic slowdown, prompted investors to move away from riskier assets.

* London’s FTSE 100 surrendered early gains on Monday, ending 0.4% lower, with Asia-focused shares particularly badly hit by worries over protests in Hong Kong, while tour company Thomas Cook plunged after updating on its recapitalisation plans.

