UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 16

    Aug 16 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 20
points lower at 7,112 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * BURFORD: Burford Capital, the litigation funder embroiled in a
stand-off with short-seller Muddy Waters, on Thursday confirmed plans for a dual
U.S. listing as it replaced its finance chief over investor concerns about her
marriage to the CEO.
    * RYANAIR: Ryanair expects minimal cancellations with affected
passengers flying out at different times if pilots in Britain and Ireland go
ahead with a two-day strike next week, the airline's chief people officer said
on Thursday.
    * OIL: Crude oil prices rose on Friday following two days of declines, as
data showing an increase in retail sales in the U.S. helped dampen concerns
about a recession in the world's biggest economy.
    * GOLD: Gold prices edged lower on Friday, but were headed for a third
consecutive weekly gain, as fears over slowing global economic growth and a lack
of clarity on the U.S.-China trade war boosted the metal's safe-haven appeal.

    * London's FTSE 100 tumbled to a six-month low as China's warning to counter
the latest U.S. tariffs fanned trade tensions, while the more domestically
focused midcap index fared better in comparison, amid investor hopes of averting
a no-deal Brexit.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:      
    
 Dukemount Capital PLC                   Full Year Earnings Release
 Ashley House PLC                        Full Year Earnings Release
 
 (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)
