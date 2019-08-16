UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 16

(Adds company news item, futures)

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 futures were up 0.71% ahead of the cash market open on Friday.

* TED BAKER: Fashion retailer Ted Baker Plc said on Friday it had entered a new product license agreement with Next Plc, replacing Debenhams next year, to expand its collection of childrenswear.

* BURFORD: Burford Capital, the litigation funder embroiled in a stand-off with short-seller Muddy Waters, on Thursday confirmed plans for a dual U.S. listing as it replaced its finance chief over investor concerns about her marriage to the CEO.

* RYANAIR: Ryanair expects minimal cancellations with affected passengers flying out at different times if pilots in Britain and Ireland go ahead with a two-day strike next week, the airline’s chief people officer said on Thursday.

* OIL: Crude oil prices rose on Friday following two days of declines, as data showing an increase in retail sales in the U.S. helped dampen concerns about a recession in the world’s biggest economy.

* GOLD: Gold prices edged lower on Friday, but were headed for a third consecutive weekly gain, as fears over slowing global economic growth and a lack of clarity on the U.S.-China trade war boosted the metal’s safe-haven appeal.

* London’s FTSE 100 tumbled to a six-month low as China’s warning to counter the latest U.S. tariffs fanned trade tensions, while the more domestically focused midcap index fared better in comparison, amid investor hopes of averting a no-deal Brexit.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

TODAY’S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)