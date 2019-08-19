Noticias de Mercados
August 19, 2019 / 5:41 AM / a few seconds ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 19

    Aug 19 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 29
points on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.

    * IMPERIAL BRANDS: Investors demand change at Imperial Brands - FT
    * RBS: RBS hides Natwest data breach from customers - The Times (bit.ly/2NgHCD9)
    * OIL: Crude oil prices rose on Monday following a weekend attack on a Saudi
oil facility by Yemeni separatists and as traders looked for any signs that
Sino-U.S. trade tensions could ease.
    * GOLD: Gold prices dipped on Monday due to a stronger U.S. dollar and a
recovery in equities, as major central banks around the world hinted at more
stimulus, easing fears about a sharp economic downturn.
    * UK shares rebounded on Friday after the London Stock Exchange's longest
outage in years, with more stimulus plans from China bolstering the blue-chips
and increased optimism about Britain avoiding a disruptive no-deal Brexit
lifting the mid-caps.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 BHP Group Plc            Full-Year Earnings
 
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
    
 (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)
