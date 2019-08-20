UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 20

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 3 points lower at 7,187 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * GREENE KING: British pubs operator Greene King has agreed to a 4.6 billion pounds bid from a Hong Kong-listed company founded by the territory's richest man Li Ka-Shing, which said it was seeking to increase its UK presence even as Brexit looms. * BHP: BHP Group posted its largest annual profit in five years and record full-year dividends, but its share price eased as the world's biggest miner flagged global economic headwinds that could hit demand for its key commodities, iron ore and copper. * OIL: Crude oil prices held mostly steady on Tuesday on optimism that U.S.-China trade tensions would ease and on hopes that major economies would enact stimulus measures to counter a possible global economic slowdown that could affect oil demand. * GOLD: Gold prices were flat on Tuesday, after declining more than 1% in the previous session hit by an uptick in risk appetite, while investors awaited meetings by policy-makers later in the week for clues on possible interest rate cuts. * London's FTSE 100 bagged gains of 1% on Monday led by oil majors and Asia-exposed banks that rose on moves by China to keep business interest rates low, while pub operator Greene King helped midcaps outshine after agreeing to be bought out. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Empiric Student Property PLC Half Year Earnings Release Scancell Holdings PLC Full Year Earnings Release Persimmon PLC Half Year Earnings Release John Wood Group PLC Half Year Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)