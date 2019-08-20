Noticias de Mercados
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 20

    Aug 20 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 3
points lower at 7,187 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * GREENE KING: British pubs operator Greene King has agreed to a 4.6
billion pounds bid from a Hong Kong-listed company founded by the territory's
richest man Li Ka-Shing, which said it was seeking to increase its UK presence
even as Brexit looms.
    * BHP: BHP Group posted its largest annual profit in five years and
record full-year dividends, but its share price eased as the world's biggest
miner flagged global economic headwinds that could hit demand for its key
commodities, iron ore and copper.
    * OIL: Crude oil prices held mostly steady on Tuesday on optimism that
U.S.-China trade tensions would ease and on hopes that major economies would
enact stimulus measures to counter a possible global economic slowdown that
could affect oil demand.
    * GOLD: Gold prices were flat on Tuesday, after declining more than 1% in
the previous session hit by an uptick in risk appetite, while investors awaited
meetings by policy-makers later in the week for clues on possible interest rate
cuts.
    * London's FTSE 100 bagged gains of 1% on Monday led by oil majors and
Asia-exposed banks that rose on moves by China to keep business interest rates
low, while pub operator Greene King helped midcaps outshine after agreeing to be
bought out. 
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
    
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:          
 Empiric Student Property PLC                Half Year Earnings Release
 Scancell Holdings PLC                       Full Year Earnings Release
 Persimmon PLC                               Half Year Earnings Release
 John Wood Group PLC                         Half Year Earnings Release
    
 (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
