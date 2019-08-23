UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 23

(Adds news items, futures)

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 28 points higher at 7,156 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.7% ahead of the cash market open.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE : The British drugmaker said its experimental cancer treatment belantamab mafodotin met the main goal of a study in patients with a type of blood cancer.

* RBS: Britain’s competition watchdog has ordered Royal Bank of Scotland and Santander to appoint auditors to check how they remind customers affected by payment protection insurance (PPI) mis-selling.

* EDDIE STOBART LOGISTICS: Eddie Stobart Logistics Plc said Chief Executive Officer Alex Laffey would step down immediately and has applied to suspend its shares from trading after it failed to publish its half-year results in time.

* BT GROUP: Britain’s BT Group Plc is in talks to sell its corporate business in Ireland to London-based Mayfair Equity Partners, a Sky News reporter tweeted on Thursday.

* ENTERTAINMENT ONE: U.S. toymaker Hasbro Inc will buy Entertainment One Ltd for about $4 billion in cash, adding the independent studio with preschool brands such as Peppa Pig to the U.S. company known for Nerf and Power Rangers, the companies said on Thursday.

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell has restarted the coker at its 225,300-barrel-per-day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana, refinery, sources familiar with plant operations said on Thursday.

* OIL : Oil prices clawed back the previous day’s losses on Friday, with Brent nudging above $60 a barrel, as tighter supplies from key producers offset slowing demand growth and investors await clues on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy.

* GOLD: Gold eased and was set for its worst week in nearly five months, as lack of clarity from U.S. Federal Reserve on the outlook for interest rate cuts triggered investors to cash in some gains ahead of Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole.

* London’s FTSE 100 fell 1.1%, on Thursday as the latest signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve dampened hopes of hefty interest rate cuts, while exporter stocks slipped as the pound rose after German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s comments on the Brexit deal.

