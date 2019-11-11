Noticias de Mercados
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov. 11

    Nov 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 3 points
lower at 7,357 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * BHP: BHP Group's petroleum division head said on Monday
the business is set to deliver strong returns and cash flow through the 2020s
and beyond, supported by a raft of high-potential projects. It may also pursue
acquisitions to help grow its petroleum business.
    * ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca on Friday said that safety data on
roxadustat underpinned the British drugmaker's hopes for the anaemia drug to
become a standard treatment for patients with kidney disease.
    * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell said there was a gas leak on Friday on a
unit at its 404,000 barrel per day Pernis oil refinery in the Netherlands. The
leak had been stopped and the situation at the refinery is under control, a
spokesman said.
    * UNILEVER: Unilever Plc's Ben & Jerry's has been sued by an
environmental advocate who said it deceived consumers by touting that the milk
and cream it uses to make ice cream came exclusively from "happy cows."

    * GOLD: Gold prices edged up on Monday, after touching a three-month low in
the previous session, as concerns linger over the trade war between the United
States and China and the prospect of a slowing global economy.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Monday amid renewed doubts over the prospects of a
trade deal between the United States and China, while concerns over excess
supplies also weighed on the market.
    * The UK blue-chip index closed down 0.6% on Friday, dragged by declines in
mining stocks and a 4% drop in Asia-exposed luxury brand Burberry.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
        
 Kainos Group                             Half Year Earnings Release
 Tatton Asset Management                  Half Year Earnings Release
 Carr's Group                             Full Year Earnings Release
 Dignity Plc                              Q3 Trading Statement Release
 Informa Plc                              Trading Statement Release
 William Hill                             Trading Statement Release
 
    
    
