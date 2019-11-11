UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov. 11

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 3 points lower at 7,357 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: BHP Group's petroleum division head said on Monday the business is set to deliver strong returns and cash flow through the 2020s and beyond, supported by a raft of high-potential projects. It may also pursue acquisitions to help grow its petroleum business. * ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca on Friday said that safety data on roxadustat underpinned the British drugmaker's hopes for the anaemia drug to become a standard treatment for patients with kidney disease. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell said there was a gas leak on Friday on a unit at its 404,000 barrel per day Pernis oil refinery in the Netherlands. The leak had been stopped and the situation at the refinery is under control, a spokesman said. * UNILEVER: Unilever Plc's Ben & Jerry's has been sued by an environmental advocate who said it deceived consumers by touting that the milk and cream it uses to make ice cream came exclusively from "happy cows." * GOLD: Gold prices edged up on Monday, after touching a three-month low in the previous session, as concerns linger over the trade war between the United States and China and the prospect of a slowing global economy. * OIL: Oil prices fell on Monday amid renewed doubts over the prospects of a trade deal between the United States and China, while concerns over excess supplies also weighed on the market. * The UK blue-chip index closed down 0.6% on Friday, dragged by declines in mining stocks and a 4% drop in Asia-exposed luxury brand Burberry. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Kainos Group Half Year Earnings Release Tatton Asset Management Half Year Earnings Release Carr's Group Full Year Earnings Release Dignity Plc Q3 Trading Statement Release Informa Plc Trading Statement Release William Hill Trading Statement Release * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)