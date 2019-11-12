UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 12

Noticias de Mercados
    Nov 12 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at
7,328 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * UNILEVER: Patties made by Unilever Plc are being used by Burger
King as the restaurant chain rolled out a meat-free version of its Whopper
burger in 25 European countries to strengthen its foothold in the exploding
market for plant-based food.
    * CIGARETTE MAKERS: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he will be
meeting with vaping industry representatives as his administration considers
tightening e-cigarette regulations amid a nationwide outbreak of vaping-related
injuries and deaths.
    * ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca said on Monday its experimental treatment
significantly reduced disease activity in a late-stage study of patients with
autoimmune disorder lupus. The results pit anifrolumab against GlaxoSmithKline's
 Benlysta - the only new drug approved for lupus in the last 60 years. 

    * GOLD: Gold prices were flat on Tuesday, as investors looked for clues from
U.S. President Donald Trump on the status of trade talks with China, while the
political unrest in Hong Kong provided some support to the safe-haven metal.

    * OIL: U.S. oil prices fell for a second day on Tuesday, weighed down by
uncertainty over whether U.S.-China trade talks are making much progress, while
higher Saudi Arabian crude output reinforced concerns about oversupply.

    * The UK blue chip index slid 0.4% on Monday as a mix of rising tensions in
Hong Kong, dampened U.S.-China trade sentiment and a firmer pound hit the
exporter-heavy FTSE 100.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:           
        
 Gear4music Holdings                     Half Year Earnings Release
 Land Securities Group                   Half Year Earnings Release
 Meggitt Plc                             Q3 Trading Statement Release
 AVEVA Group                             Half Year Earnings Release
 Assura Plc                              Half Year Earnings Release
 Vodafone Group                          Half Year Earnings Release
 Aggreko Plc                             Q3 Trading Statement Release
 Electrocomponents Plc                   Half Year Earnings Release
 ITV Plc                                 Q3 Trading Statement Release
 Experian Plc                            Half Year Earnings Release
 DCC                                     Half Year Earnings Release
 Premier Foods                           Half Year Earnings Release
 Arrow Global Group                      Trading Statement Release
    
    
 (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)
