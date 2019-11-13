Noticias de Mercados
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 13

    Nov 13 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 26
points lower at 7,340 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * NATIONAL GRID: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday gave UK energy
company National Grid Plc 14 days to explain why the state should not
revoke the utility's certificate to operate its gas franchise in downstate New
York, saying that it had failed to provide "adequate and reliable service."

    * GOLD: Gold prices were little changed on Wednesday after U.S. President
Donald Trump dashed investors' hopes for a positive sign on a U.S.-China trade
deal with a speech that gave away little, while a firmer dollar limited upside
for bullion.
    * OIL: Oil prices dipped on Wednesday as prospects for a trade deal between
the United States and China dimmed, weighing on the outlook for the global
economy and energy demand.
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.5% on Tuesday as renewed hopes of a
U.S.-China trade resolution and a more than 3% rise in shares of telecom giant
Vodafone helped it bounce back.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
        
 J D Wetherspoon                         Q1 Trading Statement Release
 Renold                                  Half Year Earnings Release
 Workspace Group                         Half Year Earnings Release
 Avon Rubber                             Full Year Earnings Release
 SSE                                     Half Year Earnings Release
 British Land Company                    Half Year Earnings Release
 Taylor Wimpey                           Trading Statement Release
 Talktalk Telecom Group                  Interim Earnings Release
 Tullow Oil                              Trading Statement Release
 BBA Aviation                            Q3 Trading Statement Release
 Smiths Group                            Q1 Trading Statement Release
 OneSavings Bank                         Q3 Trading Statement Release
 Wizz Air                                Full Year Earnings Release
 Speedy Hire                             Half Year Earnings Release
    
    
 (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)
