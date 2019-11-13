UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 13

(Adds futures, news items)

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 26 points lower at 7,340 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.6% ahead of the cash market open.

* UNILEVER: Consumer goods giant Unilever, named non-executive director Nils Andersen as its new chairman, replacing Marijn Dekkers who has decided to step down immediately.

* SSE: Utility SSE Plc posted higher first-half adjusted pretax profit, but warned that uncertainties around the UK general election next month and the opposition Labour Party’s campaign for sector’s nationalisation posed a challenging environment.

* MULBERRY: British luxury brand Mulberry said its first-half loss had widened, blaming investment costs and a tough UK trading environment.

* TAYLOR WIMPEY: Britain’s third-largest homebuilder Taylor Wimpey Plc said it continued to see good demand for its homes in the second half, even as the market grappled with Brexit worries and rising costs.

* WIZZ AIR: Wizz Air Holdings Plc raised the bottom end of its annual profit forecast, months after it boosted its capacity, as the budget airline benefits from a strong start to the year while struggling rivals cut expansion plans.

* ONESAVINGS BANK: Lenders OneSavings Bank Plc and Charter Court Financial reported bigger loan portfolios for the nine-month period in their first results after their merger.

* J D WETHERSPOON: Pub operator J D Wetherspoon Plc posted higher first-quarter total sales, as customers spent more money at its nearly 900 pubs across Britain and Ireland.

* TULLOW OIL: Africa-focussed Tullow Oil cut its 2019 oil production outlook and forecast lower free cash flow for the year due to problems at its Ghana fields.

* NATIONAL GRID: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday gave UK energy company National Grid Plc 14 days to explain why the state should not revoke the utility’s certificate to operate its gas franchise in downstate New York, saying that it had failed to provide “adequate and reliable service.”

* GOLD: Gold prices rose on Wednesday after a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump dashed hopes for a positive sign on a U.S.-China trade deal, prompting investors to seek safety in the metal.

* OIL: Oil prices dipped on Wednesday as prospects for a trade deal between the United States and China dimmed, weighing on the outlook for the global economy and energy demand.

* The UK blue-chip index closed up 0.5% on Tuesday as renewed hopes of a U.S.-China trade resolution and a more than 3% rise in shares of telecom giant Vodafone helped it bounce back.

