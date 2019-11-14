Noticias de Mercados
November 14, 2019

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 14

    Nov 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 17
points lower at 7,334 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * BHP: BHP Group Ltd on Thursday named its Australian head
Mike Henry to succeed Andrew Mackenzie as the miner's chief executive, shunning
calls from some investors for fresh blood from outside the Anglo Australian
giant.
    * WOODFORD: Investors in British money manager Neil Woodford's flagship fund
could lose more than 1 billion pounds, four times more than had it reopened in
December, according to estimates made by his firm before the shock closure of
the fund.
    * ROYAL MAIL: British postal company Royal Mail on Wednesday won a
high court injunction to stop strikes by its biggest union around the time of a
national election on Dec. 12 and in the busy run-up to Christmas.
    * GOLD: Gold prices inched up on Thursday as Asian equities turned lower
after weaker-than-expected economic data out of China weighed on risk appetite,
boosting demand for safe-haven assets.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose on Thursday after industry data showed a surprise
drop in U.S. crude inventories while comments from an OPEC official about
lower-than-expected U.S. shale production growth in 2020 also provided some
support for oil.
    * EX-DIVS: Bunzl, GSK, Shell and Sainsbury
 will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on
Thursday, trimming 15.9 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters
calculations.  
    * The UK blue chip index fell 0.2% lower on Wednesday as traders grew weary
of mixed trade signals from U.S. President Donald Trump and trimmed some early
losses as exporter stocks such as Diageo and AstraZeneca
benefited from a weaker pound.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
    
 TBC Bank Group                             Full Year Earnings Release
 Urban Logistics Reit                       Half Year Earnings Release
 National Grid                              Half Year Earnings Release
 3i Group                                   Half Year Earnings Release
 Great Portland Estates                     Half Year Earnings Release
 Norcros                                    Half Year Earnings Release
 Tracsis                                    Full Year Earnings Release
 Premier Oil                                Trading and Operations Update
 FirstGroup                                 Half Year Earnings Release
 Burberry Group                             Interim Earnings Release
 Mediclinic International                   Half Year Earnings Release
 Card Factory                               Q3 Trading Statement Release
 Stobart Group                              Half Year Earnings Release
 Bovis Homes                                Trading Statement Release
 Grafton Group                              Trading Statement Release
 
    
 (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)
