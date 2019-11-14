UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 14

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 17 points lower at 7,334 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: BHP Group Ltd on Thursday named its Australian head Mike Henry to succeed Andrew Mackenzie as the miner's chief executive, shunning calls from some investors for fresh blood from outside the Anglo Australian giant. * WOODFORD: Investors in British money manager Neil Woodford's flagship fund could lose more than 1 billion pounds, four times more than had it reopened in December, according to estimates made by his firm before the shock closure of the fund. * ROYAL MAIL: British postal company Royal Mail on Wednesday won a high court injunction to stop strikes by its biggest union around the time of a national election on Dec. 12 and in the busy run-up to Christmas. * GOLD: Gold prices inched up on Thursday as Asian equities turned lower after weaker-than-expected economic data out of China weighed on risk appetite, boosting demand for safe-haven assets. * OIL: Oil prices rose on Thursday after industry data showed a surprise drop in U.S. crude inventories while comments from an OPEC official about lower-than-expected U.S. shale production growth in 2020 also provided some support for oil. * EX-DIVS: Bunzl, GSK, Shell and Sainsbury will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 15.9 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. * The UK blue chip index fell 0.2% lower on Wednesday as traders grew weary of mixed trade signals from U.S. President Donald Trump and trimmed some early losses as exporter stocks such as Diageo and AstraZeneca benefited from a weaker pound. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: TBC Bank Group Full Year Earnings Release Urban Logistics Reit Half Year Earnings Release National Grid Half Year Earnings Release 3i Group Half Year Earnings Release Great Portland Estates Half Year Earnings Release Norcros Half Year Earnings Release Tracsis Full Year Earnings Release Premier Oil Trading and Operations Update FirstGroup Half Year Earnings Release Burberry Group Interim Earnings Release Mediclinic International Half Year Earnings Release Card Factory Q3 Trading Statement Release Stobart Group Half Year Earnings Release Bovis Homes Trading Statement Release Grafton Group Trading Statement Release * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)